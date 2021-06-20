LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cardinal Stadium is hosting a job fair this week.
On June 23, the Brown & Williamson Club at Cardinal Stadium will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dozens of local employers.
Recruiters and hiring managers from GE Appliances, FedEx, Rumpke, Spectrum, and Walgreens, among other companies.
There are job openings in numerous industries including sales, customer service, hospitality and management. Parking and admission is free for the event.
Attendees can pre-register here.
