LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joe Huber's Family Farm and Restaurant in southern Indiana hosted hundreds of families on Easter weekend.
The family-friendly farm in Starlight, Indiana had plenty of food to enjoy, along with tractor rides and games.
For those who participated in the egg hunt for children between the ages of 4 and 7, it was all about strategy.
"The strategy is to get as far away from people and just grab," said Landon Bierman.
"Because a bunch of people are going to where big eggs are which are over there so my strategy is to be going as far away as possible," said Tristan Bierman.
Each year, several hundred people attend the event.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.