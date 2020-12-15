LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joella's Hot Chicken's newest location is now open in Clarksville and it's celebrating with free chicken.
Joella's held its grand opening Tuesday at 1225 Veterans Parkway.
On Friday, Dec. 18, starting at 6 a.m., it's giving away hot chicken for a year to the first 100 people in cars lined up at the restaurant.
The store is still hiring for a few full- and part-time positions. This is the third location in the Kentucky / southern Indiana area.
The others are in Middletown and St. Matthews in Louisville.
