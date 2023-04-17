SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- When you live in Seymour, and have some skill on the guitar, there are a few songs you pick up first.
"'Pink Houses,' 'Jack and Diane,' and 'Hurts So Good,'" Jordan Richart from the Jackson County Visitor's Center explained.
Songs from a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer that still casts a shadow in the small town he sings about.
"People are very proud of him on one hand, and some people are a little jealous of him," Mellencamp family friend, Marc Gebhart said.
"They want to eat where John Mellencamp ate. They want walk where John Mellencamp walked," Richart added.
Soon, they'll be able to sleep where the rock star slept. Kevin Burke has owned Mellencamp's boyhood home -- which is not a little pink house -- for 40 years. He liked his wife's idea for trying something new there.
"She said make it an Airbnb," Burke explained.
Mellencamp's dad bought the two bedroom, one bathroom house in 1954 on West Fifth in Seymour "when John was 3 years old, and they sold in 1966 when he was 16," Burke said.
Then Burke bought it for $32,000 in the 1970s, where he would start a family, before turning it into a rental.
"Back in about 1985, the person who lived here said, there was a knock, at the door, and there was John himself," Burke said.
Burke is considering putting Mellencamp memorabilia on the walls, and transforming John's room in the basement.
"I wouldn't be opposed to making it a vintage place," he said.
If past visitors are any indication, there's some potential here.
"I brought people here, and they walk through there like it's a church," Burke remembered.
"It's neat to just tie any kind of fame back to this town," Gebhart said.
One of the decorations on the wall at the boyhood home says, "home is where your story begins." That was certainly the case for Mellencamp, and what a story people will have after staying there.
The Mellencamp Airbnb is expected to open for an overnight stay sometime before the end of the year. Burke is considering charging $150 to $200.
