LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Johnson & Johnson is expected to ask for emergency use authorization this week for its COVID-19 booster shot.
The company is set to make the formal request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) within the next few days.
A study found the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 71% effective against hospitalization from the virus.
Regulators have a meeting scheduled for Oct. 14 for an advisory committee to discuss whether to grant approval for the booster.
It comes as evidence shows the elderly and other high-risk people need more protection from possible breakthrough infections.
