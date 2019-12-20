LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning was able to deliver a big check and lots of ornaments to the Home of the Innocents on Friday.
For the last few weeks, people in the community have sent us ornaments for Jude's Jingle Tree. WDRB made a donation on behalf of each family and organization that sent in an ornament.
Jude Redfield, Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs made the special delivery and visited with some of the children.
WDRB presented a check for $7,000 to the Home of the Innocents. That amount includes an $800 donation from the Kentucky Lottery that the anchors won from Holiday Cheer scratch off tickets.
The Home of the Innocents provides care to children and youths who have experienced trauma.
