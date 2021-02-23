LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was arrested for the killing of a 25-year-old in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood last year is no longer facing charges, after the case was dismissed.
The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 26-year-old Warren Freeman earlier this month for the Oct. 23 killing of Reginald Johnson, charging him with murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon.
Freeman was being held in Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond. He was released on Monday after the charges were dismissed, according to court records.
Police claimed Freeman had shot Johnson at about 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of Highland Avenue, near Baxter Avenue. Johnson was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.
Police said Freeman was seen on surveillance video inside a nearby business when he fired several shots toward the sidewalk. At the time, Johnson and another victim were walking toward the business, when Johnson was hit.
Freeman got in a car and fled the scene, according to police.
But according to court documents, those charges were dismissed without prejudice on Monday. The given reason was a lack of probable cause.
Attorney Rog Eggert, who represents Freeman, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The fact that the charges were dismissed "without prejudice" means that prosecutors reserve the right to charge Freeman again at a later date.
In Freeman's arraignment proceedings after he was originally charged, Eggert, said his client had no involvement in the shooting.
"The defense absolutely denies any connection to this offense," he said. "Reggie Johnson, the deceased, had been the subject of a prior shooting just a couple weeks before, which my client Mr. Freeman had nothing to do with."
This story will be updated.
