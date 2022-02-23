LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has pleaded not guilty to solicitation to murder in connection with an alleged attempt to hire someone to kill her children's father.
Investigators say 32-year-old Melissa Wines used social media to try to pay someone to do it.
Wines is also charged with violating a protective order.
According to court documents, Wines used Facebook Messenger two different times in an attempt to hire someone.
Police said she first tried to pay for the crime on Jan. 16, and then again on Feb. 2.
The intended victim was told about the conversation and called police to report the situation.
The judge raised Wines' bond to $250,000 during her arraignment on Feb. 23.
