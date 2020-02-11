LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not-guilty plea has been entered on behalf of a former Jefferson County Public Schools employee accused of bringing a gun to a school administration building and making alarming threats on Facebook.
Jason Smiley faced a judge Tuesday morning, one day after the incident that resulted in his charges.
Police say they were called to the JCPS Van Hoose Center at 3332 Newburg Road, just after 11 a.m. Monday after Smiley was seen loitering in the parking lot with a handgun. Earlier in the day, police say he had posted videos on Facebook live, in which he promised he would "make them pay" and make them "hate me." He also allegedly told police that they had better "start some cars" to Frayser Elementary School."
Police say they determined that Smiley had been employed at Frayser Elementary School, but recently had a disagreement with staff there. He went to the JCPS Van Hoose Center to file some paperwork. When it wasn't accepted, he went out to his car, retrieved his gun and stood in the parking lot. When confronted by police, he allegedly told them he was doing so to protest.
Smiley was arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
In court Tuesday morning, an assistant county attorney argued that Smiley's bond should be increased to $100,000.
"The county's position is that the way to protest something is not to have a gun, and post things on Facebook Live, and saying your gun is what brings justice," the assistant county attorney stated.
The judge agreed to raise the bond, despite Smiley's assertion that he didn't have any prior convictions that were similar to this case. She also barred Smiley from visiting any JCPS property -- and from having any firearms -- for the duration of the case.
Related:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.