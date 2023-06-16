LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members gathered to celebrate Juneteenth with a gala at the Muhammad Ali Center Friday evening.
“It’s our story to tell,” Wanda Mitchell-Smith, chair of the Juneteenth Jubilee Commission, said. “America made a lot of economic growth from our blood, sweat, and tears.”
It was the second year for the now annual Juneteenth gala in Louisville. The theme was “Our story, America's glory”.
“We’ve got a past that showcases those who paved the way for us,” Mitchell-Smith said. “We have a present that highlights those that are doing the work currently, and a future where we want to train them up so that they are able to carry on the work that has already happened and not let it die.”
The Juneteenth Jubilee Commission used the night to honor leaders throughout history for the work they put in to fight racial inequity within Louisville. Four people were awarded the inaugural Tuzo Rite award at the event.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said he was excited to celebrate the community at the gala.
“Juneteenth is a great opportunity for us to make sure everyone in the community understands our story, which is America’s glory,” Greenberg said. “I think that theme is so important for where we are as a community and as a country today to look back on the past and reflect on what we’ve learned, but also look forward to the future.”
He said he’s looking forward to future progress that the community “can and needs to make."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.