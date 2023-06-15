LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration in Louisville will include an expanded lineup of events this year.
The nine-day celebration will run from June 10-19 with events to showcase culture and entertainment. Many of events are free and open to the public.
Juneteenth is the oldest known holiday commemorating the final communication of the abolition of slavery in the United States. The holiday is observed every year on June 19. The commemoration originated in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, when soldiers gave residents notice of the end of slavery, nearly two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Commission leaders hope Louisville can recognize, honor and celebrate Black heritage and achievements and the history that brought us here.
"It is a dark time in our history, but that's OK," District 7 Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney said. "We can embrace that and become better citizens — better people — because of the history and the moving forward of celebrating the past and understanding what our future must be."
The Juneteenth celebration includes events centered on the theme "Our Story, America's Glory."
"Juneteenth reminds all of us to learn, reflect and continue building a more equitable future for our city," Greenberg said. "In Louisville, we're not afraid of Black history. We celebrate Black history because it's our history."
Here’s a larger look at events planned by the Juneteenth Commission, according to a news release:
- June 10, 7 p.m.: Kentucky Opera’s "Amplify Songs of Justice": Kentucky Opera commissioned civil rights songs from composer Jorell Williams, with lyrics by Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration Commissioner Paula McCraney. Free admission but tickets required.
- June 11, 5 p.m.: Jazz Excursion on the Belle of Louisville: Featuring jazz saxophonist Dee Lucas. Boarding begins at 4:30 p.m. in partnership with Bread Entertainment. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
- June 12, 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: Simmons College of Kentucky Golf Classic: The eighth annual Simmons College of Kentucky Golf Classic will be held at the Lake Forest Country Club, 14000 Landmark Drive. A breakfast buffet and boxed lunch for the 7:30 a.m. shotgun and a boxed lunch and dinner buffet for the 12:30 p.m. shotgun will be served. Click here for more information.
- June 12-16: Arts Camp at the Waterfront: Louisville Visual Art and Waterfront Park are hosting a day camp for youth ages 7-12. Campers will be introduced to the works and history of Ed Hamilton, Muhammad Ali, the Underground Railroad and more, then create their own artworks to express themselves and their newfound knowledge; in the afternoons, campers will explore Waterfront Park for fun camp activities. This scholarship-based, cost-free camp is available to children from the Zones of Hope. For more information, visit louisvillevisualart.org/outreach-camps.
- June 13, 6:35 p.m.: Juneteenth at Louisville Bats: The baseball game will highlight the history of the Negro League and youth at Louisville Slugger Field.
- June 14, 11:30 a.m.: Lean Into Louisville Luncheon at The Palm Room: Office of Equity Director Joi McAtee will host the luncheon featuring remarks by Mayor Craig Greenberg and guest speaker Jermaine Fowler, author of New York Times bestseller “The Humanity Archive: Recovering the Soul of Black History from a Whitewashed American Myth.” Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
- June 16: AGAPE Day: Local Divine 9 Black Greek fraternities and sororities will partner with Dare to Care to deliver food to communities. “AGAPE” refers to “the highest form of love, charity.”
- June 16, 6 p.m.: Juneteenth Gala at the Ali Center: The Juneteenth Gala is sponsored by Norton Healthcare, Fifth Third Bank, Republic Bank and the Office of Equity. It will recognize and award historians and future and present leaders for the tremendous work they have done to improve racial equity within the community. The gala will also focus on Juneteenth culinary dishes and its history. Musical entertainment by Jerry Tolson Orchestra and Frankie Raymore and the Groovemasterz. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
- June 17: Youth Sports Jamboree at Newburg Park: Reviving Urban Neighborhoods (R.U.N.), Inc. will host a fun-filled family event where youth can win prizes by demonstrating their knowledge of Juneteenth facts.
- June 17, 7 p.m.: “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story” at KCAAH: “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story” is a one-woman play about voting rights activist, Fannie Lou Hamer, through song and storytelling. Tickets are $25 (VIP tickets are $30) and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
- June 18, 2 p.m.: Father’s Day & Juneteenth Jazz Brunch at KCAAH: The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage will host Ansyn Banks Legacy Quintet with guest vocalist Karen Chavis and host Marjorie Marshall. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com or kcaah.org. Limited VIP seating is $45.
- June 19, 6 p.m.: “Let’s Talk | Bridging the Divide: Load in Nine Times: United States Colored Troops, An Evening with former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X Walker” at the Frazier History Museum: Danville native and poet Frank X Walker will debut a collection of poems centered on African Americans in Kentucky during the Civil War. Eighteen of those works will be unveiled as part of the museum’s Commonwealth exhibition. The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information about the Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration, visit juneteenthlou.com.
