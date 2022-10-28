LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students from across the region are flooding the Kentucky Expo Center for the Junior Achievement Inspire event.
The event helps students discover their interests at an important time in their lives.
Thousands of 8th and 9th graders as well as some middle school students showed up at the Expo Center Friday to meet with representatives from dozens of industries to get a head start on exploring career options.
"When we get older, we're going to realize we don't have enough time," said Xavier Harbin, who attends Eastside Middle School. "So, we can start preparing now so we're ready for the future."
More than 60 vendors representing healthcare, public works, industrial and technical jobs, government careers and other industries were on hand to greet the students expected and go over potential career options.
The JA Inspire event is hosted annually by Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana. This year is the first time the event was held in person since the pandemic. According to its website, Junior Achievement's mission is to inspire young people to take charge of their future success.
JA of Kentuckiana President Jennifer Helgeson says it's important for students to start thinking about what they want to do after high school sooner rather than later.
"The earlier on that they have an interest in an area, the earlier that they can actually think about what school they might want to attend and what industry they want to get connected in," Helgeson said.
The event started Wednesday and wraps up Friday afternoon. Nearly 12,000 students from 62 schools were expected.
