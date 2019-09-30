LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Jefferson Circuit Court jury found a Louisville man not guilty in a death penalty case last week, acquitting Eugene Mitchell of all charges in the alleged 2013 rape and murder of 61-year-old Sheila Devine.
Mitchell spent nearly six years in Metro Corrections awaiting trial for the alleged murder of Devine on Nov. 12, 2013 in her Norfolk neighborhood apartment. He was charged with murder, rape and sodomy.
A co-defendant, Guy Marcus Allen, is still awaiting trial.
According to arrest reports, Allen and Mitchell, "caused the death of the victim through asphyxiation and/or blunt force trauma."
