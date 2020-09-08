LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury is being seated for the second trial of a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body in 2014.
Joseph Oberhansley, 40, was charged in September 2014 with murder, rape and burglary in the death of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton at her Jeffersonville home. He had been set to stand trial last August, but just hours into the first day, a mistrial was called when a state witness testified to information that the defense and state agreed could unfairly prejudice the jury.
Then in October, defense attorneys moved for a competency evaluation based on what they said was their client's paranoia and uncooperative behavior. Two psychiatrists evaluated him in January and found him incompetent, but a stay at Logansport State Hospital resulted in his competency being restored in August.
The jury pool is from Allen County, which is near Fort Wayne, because of the publicity the case has received. Attorneys had tried to select a new jury from Hamilton County, but found that due to media coverage, many potential jurors already knew details about the case.
According to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, several hundred potential Allen County jurors have been summoned and asked to fill out questionnaires gauging their attitudes and knowledge of the case.
He says it will likely take until the end of the week to seat the jury, due to the difficulties imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He hopes the trial will begin on Sept. 14.
Due to the need for social distancing, Mull said the trial will be held online and jurors will be not be allowed inside the courtroom. He said those inside the courtroom will be wearing masks and Plexiglas screens will separate individuals.
Exhibits will also be handled differently, so as to minimize touch points.
