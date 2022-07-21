LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ava Jones, the star basketball player from Kansas hit by a car while in downtown Louisville two weeks ago, was shooting hoops Thursday at Frazier Rehab Institute.

Ava's brother, Hunter Jones, sent a video to WDRB News showing the 17-year-old sitting down and shooting hoops with a foam ball. 

Her big brother said she is still loopy but is recovering well after suffering brain trauma and a back injury in the crash. 

Jones had received more than 15 Division 1 offers and recently committed to the University of Iowa to play basketball just days before her family was hit by a car

Ava Jones and her parents

Ava Jones and her parents pose with a University of Iowa flag after she committed to play basketball for the Hawkeyes.

The driver of the car that hit the family, Michael Hurley, 33, was high on hydrocodone. Ava's father, Trey Jones, passed away. Her mother, Amy Jones, was moved out of the ICU on Thursday. Hunter Jones said she and Ava are now in the same room at Frazier Rehab.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family. To donate, click here. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, it had raised more than $135,000.

