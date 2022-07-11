LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of driving high and hitting a family on a downtown Louisville sidewalk last week was on probation in Indiana for drug-related charges at the time of the crash.
It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2nd and Market Streets in downtown Louisville.
According to his criminal history, 33-year-old Michael Hurley, of Lexington, Indiana, pleaded guilty last summer to two drug-related charges out of Scott County: possession or use of a legend drug and possession of a syringe.
Hurley was sentenced to 455 days of probation and was still serving that sentence at the time of the crash last week. He also has several traffic offenses on his record.
Video captured by WDRB News of Hurley shortly after the crash show him handcuffed and sitting on the back of his car with the windshield shattered. He told police he had just taken hydrocodone and was so tired, he couldn't make the turn.
Trey Jones, 42, died Friday after the crash. His wife and 17-year-old daughter, Ava, are still in critical condition at UofL Hospital. The Jones' 10-year-old son was treated for minor injuries and released. He's now being cared for by his oldest brother Hunter, who came to Louisville after the crash.
A GoFundMe page has been created to support the Jones family. As of 10:30 p.m. Monday, it had raised just over $97,000.
Hunter Jones, the oldest son of the family and Ava's older brother, told WDRB News on Sunday that his mother and sister are getting better "slowly but surely." A makeshift memorial for Trey Jones has also been created at the site of last week's accident.
Hurley is charged with assault and OUI for the crash. Police have said they intend to upgrade a charge to murder. He's expected back in court in Kentucky later this week.
To donate to the Jones family GoFundMe, click here.
