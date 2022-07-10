LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A makeshift memorial has been made for a man who was hit and killed by a car while walking with his family in downtown Louisville.
Trey Jones, 42, died at University of Louisville Hospital on Friday, according to his family.
Trey Jones and his wife were said to be in critical condition after investigators said 33-year-old Michael Hurley, of Lexington, Indiana, drove onto the sidewalk at 2nd and Market Streets just after 8 p.m. on July 5 and "struck a family of four standing on the sidewalk causing critical injuries to all four."
Hurley, who has been charged with murder, told police responding to the scene that he had just taken Hydrocodone and was "so tired he could not make the turn."
Jones' wife and daughter Ava are still in the hospital in critical condition. Hunter Jones, Ava's older brother, said to WDRB News on Sunday that his mother and sister are getting better "slowly but surely."
Ava is a star basketball player at Nickerson High School in Kansas. After receiving 15 Division I offers, Jones committed Sunday to play college basketball at the University of Iowa.
The family was in town for the "Run 4 Roses" girl's basketball tournament at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family. To donate, click here. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, it had raised more than $85,000.
