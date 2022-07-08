LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the four people hit by a car Tuesday night while walking through downtown Louisville died Thursday.
Trey Jones died Thursday at University of Louisville Hospital, a family friend told WDRB News on Friday. Jones and his wife were said to be in critical condition after investigators said 33-year-old Michael Hurley drove onto the sidewalk at 2nd and Market streets just after 8 p.m. and "struck a family of four standing on the sidewalk causing critical injuries to all four." Hurley told police responding to the scene that he had just taken Hydrocodone and was "so tired he could not make the turn."
Ava Jones, 17, and her younger brother were also hit. Ava Jones, listed earlier this week as being in serious condition, is a star basketball player at Nickerson High School in Kansas. After receiving 15 Division I offers, Jones committed Sunday to play college basketball at the University of Iowa. An incoming senior at Nickerson, Jones averaged 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game during her junior season.
The family was in town for the "Run 4 Roses" girl's basketball tournament at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
"I just hope for the best and pray this kid," said Dylan Evans, who runs Jones' AAU team, Wheat State Elite. "Because she's a wonderful person."
Evans said Trey's wife and Ava are "progressing," but they both remain at U of L Hospital.
"It's going to be a slow process, but hopefully, everything keeps going in the right direction," Evans said.
Ellis said the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office added a murder charge against Hurley to go alongside his existing charges of assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family. To donate, click here.
