LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A GoFundMe to support a family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville last week has raised over $92,000.
Trey Jones, 42, was hit and killed by a car last week while walking with his family in downtown Louisville. His wife and daughter, Ava, are still in the hospital.
Michael Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Indiana, drove onto the sidewalk at 2nd and Market streets July 5, hitting four family members.
Hurley, who has been charged with murder, told police responding to the scene that he had just taken Hydrocodone and was "so tired he could not make the turn."
Hunter Jones, Ava's older brother, said to WDRB News on Sunday that his mother and sister are getting better "slowly but surely."
Ava is a star basketball player at Nickerson High School in Kansas. After receiving 15 Division I offers, Jones committed earlier this month to play college basketball at the University of Iowa.
The family was in town for the "Run 4 Roses" girl's basketball tournament at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
A makeshift memorial has been made for Trey Jones.
