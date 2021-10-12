LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman whose sex parties for the University of Louisville men's basketball players and recruits ultimately led to NCAA sanctions returned to court Tuesday.
Katina Powell is accused of violating her home incarceration last year and took offer her ankle bracelet. Powell was sentenced to home incarceration in May 2020 on charges of theft by unlawful taking and a probation violation.
On Tuesday, Judge Mary M. Shaw, circuit court judge for the 30th Judicial Circuit, ordered a drug court evaluation for Powell.
Powell was arrested in September. She was charged with fleeing or evading police and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they found a pipe used to smoke crack in one of her pockets.
In 2019, the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney's office filed a motion claiming Powell tested positive for using crack cocaine and was kicked out of a drug addiction treatment program.
Powell previously had a warrant out for her arrest in southern Indiana.
She is scheduled to return to court for a ruling Oct. 26.
In her book, "Breaking Cardinal Rules," Powell claims she hosted sex parties for recruits and student athletes at a dorm on UofL's campus from 2010 to 2014. She alleged that Andre McGee, a former director of basketball operations for the men's basketball team, arranged the parties and paid her $10,000 for supplying dancers.
Related Stories:
- Katina Powell arrested off Dixie Highway for fleeing police, drug possession
- Katina Powell pleads guilty to multiple charges, sentenced to 6 months home incarceration
- Prosecutors to ask that Katina Powell go to prison for cocaine use and other probation violations
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.