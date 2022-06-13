LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian and actor Katt Williams is coming to Louisville in September.
The Emmy Award winning actor will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Sept. 30 as part of his "2023 and Me" tour. He'll take the stage at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale on June 17 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets are available June 15 at 10 a.m.
Williams is known as an entertainer who's performed at sold-out arenas and starring roles in films and television shows, according to a news release.
