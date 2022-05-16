Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
FILE - This Aug. 21, 2019 file photo shows Orlando Bloom, right, a cast member in the Amazon Prime Video series "Carnival Row," with singer Katy Perry, at the premiere of the series in Los Angeles.  (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
 

(FOX NEWS) -- Katy Perry said she is having an "amazing experience" living outside the Hollywood "bubble" — and in Kentucky.

According to a report by Fox News, Perry, 37, opened up about living in the Bluegrass State for the last month during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast, "Dear Chelsea."

"I'm like, living in Kentucky, and I have for almost a month now," Perry said. "And that's quite an amazing experience, because it reminds you hat Hollywood is not America."

IMAGES | A look inside the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala

1 of 64

The "Last Friday Night" singer emphasized that living outside Hollywood allows celebrities to understand people better.

"You need to remember that," Perry said. "Because I think you can understand people better."

"Yeah, right," Handler responded. "It's nice to get outside of what you know to be normal and your reality."

"Yeah, I mean, they're living in a bubble of sorts," Perry said. "We're living in a bubble. Our bubbles are completely opposite. But they're -- it's interesting."

Handler noted that Perry grew up in a "super religious" family.