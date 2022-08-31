SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The open water. The chorus of insects. The serenity at Lake Stanfield has always helped Toby Stigdon find his peace.
"I love the outdoors," he said.
That's been more important in the past year than ever before.
"I woke up one morning, and I couldn't turn my head at all," Toby recalled. "It just got worse and worse. Within two weeks, I had a biopsy, and it came back that it was cancer."
It was thyroid cancer that had already spread to his lungs.
"It is terminal," Toby said. "My wife started crying. I was holding the tears back."
Telling his two children wasn't any easier.
"I just got to live each day, and spend as much time as I can with my family," said Toby.
But that's far from all he plans to do in his final days. Toby wants to help people in the same boat as him.
"That's who I am," he said. "I want to make people happy. I want to make people smile."
"Someone diagnosed with terminal cancer at his age could easily say 'poor me,'" added Stephanie Flinn, Executive Director of the Schneck Medical Center Foundation.
With the help of the foundation, he's raising money for others suffering with cancer in his hometown of Seymour.
"He lived just a few blocks from where the cancer center was established," Flinn explained.
"Schneck Hospital says a lot of times they have patients missing treatments because they can't afford a gallon of gas to get here, or they can't afford the medication they need after their treatments," added Toby.
The kayaker has already raised quite a bit to help those patients, but hopes to get that fund overflowing with a trip down the East Fork of the White River. Something he's calling "Kayaking for Cancer."
"It's such a beautiful example of a giving heart," Flinn said.
It won't be easy. In fact, the October trip will be 66 miles, and his condition has weakened what he can physically do, at least a little. Family will be by his side.
"They're going to go along with me, and be there for my moral support and physical support, if something goes wrong," Toby said.
"We need a lot more Tobys," Flinn said.
When the one they have has taken his final ride on the water, he hopes the legacy he leaves behind will encourage others to live in the same way that he's dying.
"I just tried to help as many people as I could," he said.
If you'd like to help in Toby's mission, he asks that you donate $66 to the Schneck Medical Center Foundation here.
He's asking for $66 because, as mentioned above, his trek on the kayak will take him 66 miles in three days. One hundred percent of your donation will help patients at the cancer center in Seymour.
