LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky public schools will not be required to give routine temperature checks to students, according to new guidance by the Kentucky Department of Education.
The screenings, which typically occurred before students walked into the building or boarded a bus, will now only be required for symptomatic students and staff, according to the new policy.
Any students with a temperature of 100.4 or higher are expected to go into isolation.
The Kentucky Department of Education said its updated its "Healthy at School" guidance after consulting with the Kentucky Department for Public Health when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance.
The department of education said guidance will continue to change as the "pandemic evolves."
