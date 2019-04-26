LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has delayed the start of the Great Balloon Glow at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The Glow is now scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. KDF officials are hoping the high winds Louisville subside enough to begin by then. It was originally scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
The gates still open at 6 p.m. Fans still need to pay $10 to park and have a Pegasus Pin for admission.
The Great Balloon Glimmer and the Great Balloon Rush Hour Race were both canceled Thursday because of heavy rain.
