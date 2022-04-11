LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Golfers in Louisville have a chance to win $1 million.
The annual Kentucky Derby Festival Hole-In-One Golf Contest runs from April 14-24 at Seneca Golf Course.
The qualifying rounds go for nine days from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., but it's closed April 17 for Easter. After the competition is paused April 23 for Thunder Over Louisville, the preliminary round concludes on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The semifinal round follows at 6 p.m.
The 10 closest shots to the hole each day advance to the semi-final round. If a golfer makes a hole-in-one, they advance directly to the finals.
The contest costs $1 per shot daily and two shots for $1 specials on specific days, which include:
- Senior Days, for golfers 62 years and older, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Junior Day, for golfers 18 years and younger, April 16
- First responders and Veterans Day, April 18
- Ladies Day, April 19
- College Day, April 20
According to a news release, there's a total of 56 positions in the finals. It will feature all daily hole-in-one qualifiers, four female qualifiers from Ladies Day, along with two qualifiers 18 years and younger from Junior Day.
The final day of competition is scheduled to be held April 26 at 6 p.m. at the course's eighth hole.
KDF said if no hole in one is awarded during the Grand Prize round, the participant coming closest to the hole will receive $5,000.
