LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville is just a few weeks away, and this year spectators have a chance to check out some of the planes flying in the air show up close.
It's called the "Planes of Thunder Static Display." The event was a part of the Thunder festivities from 1996 to 2001, but it's making a comeback for the first time in more than 20 years.
The day after Thunder, Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can take a look at some of the planes in person and even meet with some of the aircrew. But, spots have to be reserved in advance.
Guests will park at the Kentucky Expo Center and shuttle to the Air National Guard Base to see the planes. Everyone will go through security and metal detector scans before entering the base.
Organizers said the event is coming back in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and the Air National Guard.
For more information and to purchase passes for the event, which cost $10, click here. The link also includes information about what is and isn't permitted on the Base.
Organizers said the first 5,000 guests will be given commemorative Thunder Wing pins.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.