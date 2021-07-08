LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of its 85th anniversary, Keeneland is welcoming fans back at full capacity for its 2021 Fall Meet, the Lexington racetrack announced Thursday.
“Keeneland is thrilled to welcome greater numbers of fans back to the track for what promises to be a terrific Fall Meet,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said.
As officials expect a large turnout at this year's fall meet, they are encouraging fans to purchase tickets in advance online. A general admission ticket is $7 in advance, while a Fall Meet general admission season pass costs $40.
“While challenging, this past year provided us the opportunity to review every facet of our operations and experiences for our guests. From expanding our advance-purchase ticketing options to providing new concession and dining offerings and better leveraging technology, we are excited to roll out these enhancements while remaining one of the region’s best values for world-class entertainment," Arvin said.
The racetrack is also offering a new tailgating package this year on "The Hill."
The Fall Meet will be held Friday, Oct. 8 through Saturday, Oct. 30 in Lexington. No races will take place on Mondays or Tuesdays.
Parking is free on race days.
