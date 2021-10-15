LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight men and women graduated Friday from the Louisville Urban League's Kentuckiana Builds program, the latest of 389 people who have completed the nonprofit's program.
"This program is so important because it is laying that foundation and introducing you all to an amazing opportunity and an amazing career in the trades of the construction industry," said Mike Ferguson with Messer Construction.
Kentuckiana Builds, also known as the Construction Trade Pipeline Program, delivers specialized training, career-focused management, job placement and work-related incentives to recruit people for the construction sector. It also focuses on increasing diversity in the construction industry by placing minority and female candidates in quality jobs.
"I feel pretty passionate about getting up every day to go to work," said Courtney Robinson, a graduate of the program. "Sometimes, we get a bad shake on like going to work, being present at work. Go to work. If you've got something to take care of in life, you need to be there. Quit making excuses for yourself. Go to work."
The ceremony was the first graduation at the new Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, which former graduates of the program helped build.
