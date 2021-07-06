LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League will continue its administration of Kentuckiana Builds, the local nonprofit announced Tuesday at an event hosted at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center.
Kentuckiana Builds, also known as the Construction Trade Pipeline Program, delivers specialized training, career-focused management, job placement and work-related incentives to recruit people for the construction sector.
The Louisville Urban League partners with KentuckianaWorks, along with the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, for the program designed to increase diversity within the construction sector by placing minority and female candidates in quality jobs.
"This may be the dawn of a national renewal such as has not been since The New Deal as Congress addresses the infrastructure crisis," Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, said in a news release. "The Louisville Urban League is part of the solution as we build careers and empower people to be part of this renewal."
During a six-week training program, participants earn three national credentials and 12 credit hours with Jefferson Community and Technical College.
From July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, six training cohorts will be offered to candidates free of charge. To apply for the program, click here.
"This is just an opportunity for you to get in a lane that you can stay in forever," said Courtney Robinson, a labor apprentice with Messer Construction Company. "As long as you have a trade and can do something, you'll always have employment."
After beginning five years ago, Kentuckiana Builds has graduated 381 participants.
