JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Rita Fleming knows the toll of COVID-19.
"A relative — my brother-in-law's brother — died of COVID about two weeks ago, and friends have died, their parents have died," she said. "The nursing homes have been hit so hard, and I've had several friends whose parents have died of COVID."
So Fleming, a state representative for Jeffersonville and Clarksville, is doing her part to prevent more loss.
"My careers have all been in health care," she said. "I have been a nurse, a nurse practitioner and a physician."
It's medical training that made her raise her hand and volunteer to administer the vaccine for the Clark County Health Department and at Clark Memorial Health.
"They had enough people lined up for the first couple of weeks," she said. "But now, they're needing more help, especially on weekends, and that's when I'm available."
Health experts say volunteers like Fleming are a crucial part of the mass-vaccination puzzle as those efforts ramp up nationwide. Those without medical training are also needed in more clerical roles.
Kentuckiana is no exception.
Dr. Eric Yazel said Clark County is in good shape, with around 175 volunteers signed up, but it could always use more, especially those like Fleming who are credentialed to do actual vaccinating. According to the Clark County Health Department, if you know of someone interested in volunteering at the Clark County COVID-19 Vaccination Site, please direct them to www.serv-in.org.
In Floyd County, the health department has said it needs medical and non-medical volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering register at https://www.serv-in.org/.
That's also the case in Scott County, which particularly needs people available during the week who are proficient with computers and iPads. If interested, email Patti Hall at patti.hall@scottcounty.in.gov or call 812-752-8455.
In Louisville, the Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness said it has a big list already but will take any help it can get. Sign up to volunteer here.
In Oldham County, Director Matt Rhodes said the county health department doesn’t currently need volunteer nurses but will happily enroll medical and non-medical volunteers in its reserve corps.
Fleming, meanwhile, has already got her shots and can’t wait to help others get theirs.
"Let's be responsible so that everybody can be healthy," she said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.