LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville-area hospitals are now taking appointments for people ages 70 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Norton Healthcare, U of L Health and Baptist Health all have sign-up links for people in that age group.
Vaccinations for people for Phase 1A, which includes health care workers, medical personnel, first responders and long-term nursing staff and residents, have already been underway.
To set up an appointment with U of L Health, CLICK HERE.
To set up an appointment with Baptist Health, CLICK HERE.
To set up an appointment with Norton Health, CLICK HERE.
Individuals who sign up through Norton Health be asked to do the following:
- Click the tab that asks if they meet the requirements for Tier 1B (age 70 or over).
- Select their preferred location.
- Provide identification / proof of age at the time of vaccination.
Individuals 70 and older who have Norton Health's MyNortonChart will receive a message to schedule their appointment if they choose. People who have proxy access for a loved one who qualifies will be able to register for them.
The number of appointments that can be scheduled is limited to the availability of the vaccine, which is provided by state and federal governments.
For more information on vaccination programs in Louisville and southern Indiana, CLICK HERE.
