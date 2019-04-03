LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Forty-five years ago, on April 3, 1974, Kentuckiana and portions of the South and Midwest were pummeled with tornadoes that left a trail of death and destruction.
It's considered the worst tornado outbreak in U.S. history.
Brandenburg, Louisville and Hanover were among the hardest hit places.
Those who endured the storms recall seeing a wall of clouds as black as they’d ever seen and loud horrible roars. When the storms passed, the aftermath looked like a war zone. Streets were covered with debris. Trees and power lines were snapped. Cars were flipped over, and portions of land were wiped clean.
In Meade County, 31 people were killed that day, and another 300 were injured.
The tornado that hit Louisville started at the fairgrounds, tearing holes though the roof at Freedom Hall, and traveled 20 miles. It tore across Eastern Parkway and Bardstown Road and ripped a path of destruction through Cherokee and Seneca Parks.
Three people were killed in Louisville with 200 others injured. And in southern Indiana, 16 people were killed.
The storms broke out that day around 1 p.m. and lasted until 7 a.m. the next day. The U.S. was overwhelmed by a record 148 tornadoes across 13 states.
In Kentuckiana, April 3, 1974, was forecasted to be windy and warm, but it ended up being anything but that. Back then, Doppler radar didn't exist. There was no way to track winds or estimate the intensity of a storm. And warning systems have since improved. The lack of one 45 years ago is considered the main cause of deaths and injuries.
Even though time has passed, those who survived the tornadoes of 1974 say the memory of that day will be etched into their minds forever.
