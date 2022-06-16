LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentuckiana Pride Festival kicked off on Thursday with a party in the Highlands.
The celebration was held at Chill Bar on Bardstown Road, ringing in a weekend full of fun events, including a festival and parade celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.
Several local drag entertainers — including Monika Monae, Evelyn Natasha Salt, Vivika Hart, Ms. KPF Satine St. Claire, Mr. KPF Bad Berto Baby — performed at the party, hosted by Leah Halston and Cadillac Seville. Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was also in attendance and made a special presentation.
"This movement has really made Kentuckians, and people in general, comfortable with who they are and loving people for who they are and bringing people together in the name of being yourself," Coleman said.
The Pride Parade starts at noon Saturday near Campbell and Market streets in NuLu. It ends on the Big Four Lawn where the Pride Festival is being held from noon-10 p.m.
There will be live performances by Tove Lo, Miki Ratsula, Daisha McBride, The Kentucky Gentlemen, the Louisville Gay Men's Chorus, Rich Hennessy, Most Wanted and Dominique Morgan. There will also be food booths and trucks, a vendor marketplace and alcohol vendors.
Tickets start at $5 for general admission and $125 for VIP.
Organizers said the mission of Kentuckiana Pride is "promoting social, economic and health equity of Kentuckiana's sexual and gender minorities," advocating pride, celebrating achievements and educating leaders.
For more information, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.