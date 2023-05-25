LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With millions of people poised to hit the road and skies for the Memorial Day weekend there are a few tips you should keep in mind to keep things running smoothly.
The Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff for summer and many Kentuckiana residents are getting ready to head out for the long holiday weekend.
AAA estimates more than 42 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend, so it's best to pack your patience. We spoke with one family that's already experienced delays.
The Ridouts were passing through Louisville on their way further South when they ran into construction. "There's a lot of road work being done. Especially between here and going up toward Indianapolis."
The Ridouts are one of many families making a trip out of town for what AAA is projecting to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000. Keeping the gas tank topped off will be expensive, with the national average for a gallon of gas at $3.50 (according to AAA). Jefferson County is among the many Kentucky counties with prices that are higher at around $3.75 per gallon.
Along with gas in the tank, people taking road trips should make sure the vehicle is in good repair.
"AAA expects to rescue 480,000 people by the side of the road this Memorial Day weekend," said AAA East Central spokesperson Lynda Lambert.
"The three top reasons we get calls: flat tires, lockouts, dead batteries," Lambert said.
Air travelers will also need to be ready for crowds and long waits. Louisville International Muhammad Ali airport expects a record number of travelers to move through the airport. The good news is that airline capacity is up 33 percent compared to 2022, with more than 53,000 departing seats scheduled between Thursday and Tuesday.
To keep things running smoothly, airport officials say you should try to find out which parking lots are full before you arrive at the airport. And be sure to arrive at least two hours before your departure time. Enrolling in TSA PreCheck can also speed up the process.
"The days of being able to get to SDF an hour advance and get parked, checked in and through security and to your gate, just are no longer the case," said Louisville Regional Airport Authority spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin.
The two busiest days for air travel are projected to be Friday and Monday, with the heaviest road traffic expected between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.
