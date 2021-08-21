LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the return of the Kentucky State Fair, so has the annual Dairy Cattle competition.
WDRB Photojournalist Jeff Gordon learned what goes into raising award-winning cattle from participants in the Livestock Show.
Emily Goins, who lives in Bowling Green, has been showing dairy cattle since childhood. For Christmas one year, she received a Jersey calf, appropriately adorned with reindeer antlers.
Her family has raised cattle for three generations, so she likes continuing the legacy.
Goins attentively cares for her cattle.
"I have a rule that if I wouldn't drink it, my cows wouldn't drink it," Goins said. "They are on a strict feeding schedule so they don't get too fat or too thin and fine-boned. It's kind of like a pageant for the cows."
She gives the cattle a bath every day, in the evenings, to help keep them cool at night.
On Saturday, one of Goins show cows won Kentucky Junior Livestock Expo's Reserve Supreme Champion.
Goins, who has shown her cows at district, regional and state competitions, says her cows has won thousands of ribbons.
"I have a very strong connection with my cows," Goins said.
CJ Johnston, a 17-year-old girl from Grayson County, has been competing for the past six years.
She considers the cows to be pets, claiming there are occasions she spends more time with the animals than her friends.
"I really love these cattle, I spend a lot of time with them," Johnston said. "Once you get to know them, they become like a pet."
Johnston has spent the summer traveling to competitions with her cattle and family.
Dairy cattle will be at the fair through Sunday.
