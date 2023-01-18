LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he is on a mission to fight human trafficking.
He held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the Human Trafficking Outreach Prevention and Education (or H.O.P.E.) Initiative. It encourages landlords and communities to identify illicit massage businesses in an effort to combat human trafficking.
Many times, these businesses appear to offer licensed spa services, but conceal that their primary business is sex and labor trafficking.
"Creating an inhospitable environment for businesses that engage in human trafficking is an important part of our work to end human trafficking in the Commonwealth," said TAPP Executive Director Heather Wagers, in a statement. "Sadly, the illicit massage industry is one of the fastest growing human trafficking industries in the country, and we hope this initiative will help change that."
Anyone who witnesses what they think are indicators of Human Trafficking is asked to call The National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.
"Since 2007, the The National Human Trafficking Hotline has received nearly 3,800 contacts related to Kentucky," Cameron said. "Of these contacts, the hotline has identified 920 cases involving 2,238 victims."
The H.O.P.E. Initiative has launched the "Your Eyes Save Lives" campaign to educate the public about the signs of human trafficking. To learn more about the campaign, click here.
