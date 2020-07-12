LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Speakers at the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression's weekly news conference Sunday vowed to "come for" Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at whatever event he is at to get their voices heard.
The speakers, who were among a group of protesters that crashed Fischer's speech Friday at a ribbon-cutting event at a low-income apartment complex in the Portland neighborhood, said they fear a multimillion-dollar revitalization effort in the Russell neighborhood would take away from the history of west Louisville.
In an amended lawsuit filed July 5, the attorneys representing Breonna Taylor's family claim Taylor's death during a Louisville Metro Police raid on her apartment in March stemmed from a "political need" to clear out homes in an area where for years the city has hyped the "Vision Russell" project.
When the protesters stood behind Fischer on Friday, they had a banner that read, "Fire! Fire! Gentrifier!"
"Gentrification is the biggest problem facing black Louisville today," the speaker said. "This is a hallmark moment marked by the fatal deaths of Breonna Taylor, David McAtee and Tyler Gerth."
Many at Sunday's briefing said, if the area is restored, they do not want proposed amphitheaters and a futuristic development. Rather, the speakers said they want the Russell neighborhood to be restored to the way it was when it was known as Walnut Street — "Black ownership and Black autonomy."
"If that is not the plan, then we will stop the plan," the speaker said.
Fischer on Thursday said he was "dumbfounded" to see the Vision Russell project linked to Taylor’s death. Speaking with WDRB News on Friday, the mayor said the Vision Russell project and the apartment complex in the Portland neighborhood are intended to give west Louisville residents a better quality of life.
"The people of west Louisville deserve that just like people in east and south Louisville," Fischer said. "Our Affordable Housing Trust Fund has been a big part of making this happen. So we're going to continue to invest in West Louisville and give them the kind of amenities that they deserve like everybody else."
Other speakers at Kentucky Alliance's news conference said more schools are needed in west Louisville as well as a reevaluation of the area's student assignment plan.
