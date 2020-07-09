LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys for Breonna Taylor claim the Louisville Metro Police raid that resulted in her death was the result of a "reckless" city plan to revitalize west Louisville, and some Metro Council members now want the mayor to release documents related to that plan.
Eight members of the council have sent a letter to Mayor Greg Fischer asking for the release of anything related to the "place based action" by officers. In an amended lawsuit filed over the weekend, the attorneys representing Taylor's family allege that her death stemmed from a "political need" to clear out homes on Elliott Avenue, centered in an area where for years the city has hyped a multimillion-dollar revitalization plan called "Vision Russell."
The letter to Fischer is signed by:
- Metro Council President David James
- Minority Caucus Chair Kevin Kramer
- Majority Caucus Vice Chair Mark Fox
- Minority Caucus Vice President Scott Reed
- Public Safety Committee Chair Jessica Green
- Public Safety ice Chair James Peden
- Government Oversight and Audit Committee Chair Brent Ackerson
- Government Oversight and Audit Vice Chair Anthony Piagentini
James will join Kramer at 3:30 p.m. for a news conference. You can watch that live on this page.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Attorneys claim Breonna Taylor raid was result of 'reckless' city plan to revitalize west Louisville
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.