LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general argued Thursday against federal vaccine mandates.
Daniel Cameron and his team argued two cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit related to the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and a tax mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a news release. The two cases challenge a mandate from the Biden administration.
"Kentuckians do not need the Biden Administration or Washington, D.C. bureaucrats telling us how to conduct business in the Commonwealth, and their attempts to issue sweeping mandates threaten the rights of states and of our citizens," Cameron said in a news release.
Kentucky v. Biden challenges the vaccine mandate for federal contractors. Cameron led the lawsuit challenging the mandate with attorneys general from Ohio and Tennessee.
Kentucky v. Yellen challenges a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act that prohibits states from providing tax relief, according to a news release.
