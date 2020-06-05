FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his investigation into the Louisville Metro Police shooting of Breonna Taylor will be thorough and unbiased.
In an interview Friday with WDRB News, Cameron said he has begun to review the information he has received from the LMPD Public Integrity Unit.
“What I've told people and continue to tell them today is that my job is to apply the law fairly and be a fair arbiter of justice here in the commonwealth and to be a fair arbiter of the truth,” he said. “I'm certainly in a position of wanting to do that as it relates to Miss Breonna Taylor.”
Cameron has seen what has been happening in the streets of Louisville and the tense, sometimes hostile relationship between protesters and police. But he said he does not feel pressure to either file, or not file, charges against the officers involved in her death.
“I hope that people will appreciate that we have fairly assessed the information, objectively assessed the information, and made a determination based on the facts that are before us,” Cameron said. “I hope that when people voted me into this office, they understood that, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of the interests, that I was going to do my job.”
Cameron said he does not have a timeline for completing the investigation but promised to work “as quickly as we can.” As the highest elected African American in Kentucky, Cameron said he understands the anger that has sparked the demonstrations. But as the state’s chief law enforcement officer, Cameron said he wants to build a bridge between the two sides.
“Folks are hurting, and you can't turn a blind eye to that," he said. “A lot of those concerns are born out of the interactions between law enforcement and black communities. And I have a responsibility to the law enforcement community and to the black community to be a part of that conversation, to heal whatever wounds exist.”
Cameron called those who have committed acts of violence during the demonstrations “abhorrent.” He urged peaceful protesters to continue to separate those from those who have a different agenda.
“We have to continue to maintain law and order in this country, and those violent interests that have tried to hijack the peaceful protesters, they are not in it for the betterment of our communities and our society,” he said. “They only seek to take advantage of this moment.”
Cameron said he has not personally experienced the kind of racism the demonstrators are marching against.
“I have not, but that doesn’t discount what other people are feeling," he said. "Everybody has a different journey in life, and it informs your views, and it informs your decision-making process. I don’t discount the pain that folks who look like me, black folks that get up every day and have legitimate concerns.
"Again, I want to be a part of a productive conversation about how we go forward together.”
