LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill that paves the way for parents to challenge any material in schools they believe are harmful to kids is on it's way to becoming law in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear decided not to take action on Senate Bill 5. Secretary of State Michael Adams said the bill moved on to his office to become law without the governor's signature.
My Office has received House Bills 13 and 264, and Senate Bills 5, 48, 75 and 165, without the signature of the Governor.— Michael Adams, KY Sec of State (@KYSecState) March 27, 2023
The bill will set a statewide standards for how school districts should address complaints about books, school events or intrusive material.
Critics of the change have called it a book ban, saying it's a slippery slope and oversteps the role of educators. But supporters said it will protect children from harmful content like graphic violence or pornography.
Under the new law, the things deemed harmful to kids include:
- Contain the exposure, in an obscene manner, of the unclothed or apparently unclothed human male or female genitals, pubic area, or buttocks or the female breast, or visual depictions of sexual acts or simulations of sexual acts, or explicit written descriptions of sexual acts;
- Taken as a whole, appeal to the prurient interest in sex; or
- Is patently offensive to prevailing standards regarding what is suitable for minors.
While many school districts already have policies in place, the bill would set a statewide standard and time requirements for how districts should address complaints on books, instruction materials or school events that parents find harmful to minors.
Under the bill, it would be the responsibility of the school principal to investigate a complaint. The legislation would give parents the ability to file a complaint with their school's principal, who would have a week to investigate the complaint. Then, they would have another 10 business days to inform the parent whether the school will keep, remove or restrict the materials.
If a parent is not happy with the principal’s decision, they may appeal to the school board. The board then has 30 days to address the appeal.
The House voted overwhelmingly to pass SB 5 80-18. The Senate passed the measure last month in a 29-4 vote.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.