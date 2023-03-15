LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky House voted late Wednesday to pass a bill that paves the way for parents to challenge any material in schools they believe are harmful to kids.
Under Senate Bill 5, the things deemed harmful to kids include:
- Contain the exposure, in an obscene manner, of the unclothed or apparently unclothed human male or female genitals, pubic area, or buttocks or the female breast, or visual depictions of sexual acts or simulations of sexual acts, or explicit written descriptions of sexual acts;
- Taken as a whole, appeal to the prurient interest in sex; or
- Is patently offensive to prevailing standards regarding what is suitable for minors.
The latter two reasons some find fault with, saying they're vague descriptions and could allow parents to argue books or material about the LGBTQ community in general.
While many school districts already have policies in place, the bill would set a statewide standard and time requirements for how districts should address complaints on books, instruction materials or school events that parents find harmful to minors.
Under the bill, it would be the responsibility of the school principal to investigate a complaint. The legislation would give parents the ability to file a complaint with their school's principal, who would have a week to investigate the complaint. Then, they would have another 10 business days to inform the parent whether the school will keep, remove or restrict the materials.
If a parent is not happy with the principal’s decision, they may appeal to the school board. The board then has 30 days to address the appeal.
Critics of SB 5 call it a book ban, saying it's a slippery slope and oversteps the role of educators. But supporters said it will protect children.
"This is not a book banning bill," said Rep. Russell Webber, R-Bullitt County. "This is a bill designed to give parents an opportunity to voice their concerns and protect their children."
State Rep. Lisa Willner, R-Louisville, said she heard the "assurances from the sponsor that this isn't a book banning bill," but said "there's a lot of voters in District 35 who think that's exactly what this is."
Ultimately, the House voted overwhelmingly to pass SB 5 80-18. The Senate overwhelmingly passed the measure last month in a 29-4 vote. It now goes to the governor's desk.
Lawmakers worked past 10 p.m. Wednesday in an effort to avoid Gov. Andy Beshear's veto period. Any bill passed Wednesday or Thursday by both chambers — which have Republican majorities — will give lawmakers time to override any vetoes by the governor. Their deadline is 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
