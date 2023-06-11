LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is offering $15 gift cards to encourage blood donations due to low supply.
According to a news release, Kentucky Blood center will offer $15 Walmart/Sam's Club gift cards at all donor center locations on June 12. It is the second of many planned "Donor Appreciation Days" this summer.
The nonprofit is in need of several types of blood in the early weeks of summer, which can be a difficult time on blood centers because donor turnout typically decrease. The blood center was in critical supply for four major blood types last week.
“We have seen an uptick in transfusions over the last month as collection numbers begin to dry up," Mandy Brajuha, VP of external relations at KBC, said in a news release. "Donors responded to our appeals last week, but we know it takes more than one good day to dig out of a hole, and one major trauma can put us right back in the critical position we never want to be in. Whether it’s coming out Monday to get a $15 Walmart gift card or the motivation to save lives, we hope Kentuckians can answer the call Monday and fill our donor centers."
Kentucky Blood Center said a single trauma patient can often require more than 50 units of blood.
Donors can schedule an appointment by clicking here or calling (800) 775-2522. Donor centers are open Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are preferred but walk ins are welcome.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.