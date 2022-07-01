LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center plans to open its eighth donor center Tuesday in Frankfort, it said in a news release Friday.
The location at 363 Versailles Road in Dollar Tree Manor will be available starting July 5 for appointments and walk-ins.
“The pandemic forced blood centers across America to change the ways they were doing business,” Bill Reed, CEO of Kentucky Blood Center, said in a news release. “Donors feel comfortable visiting donor centers and enjoy the convenience of daily appointment opportunities. We have added two donor centers in areas where we have a strong base of donors to provide those lifesaving individuals with better opportunity to give.”
The new location gives the Kentucky Blood Center eight locations that are open to donors from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Anyone aged 18 and older who donates blood through Sept. 10 are automatically registered for a chance to win at 2022 Toyota Rav4 and a Jamaican vacation.
