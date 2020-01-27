LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents are stepping up to save lives and break records.
In 2019, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, or KODA, said a record 137 people registered to be organ donors, resulting in 416 organ transplants. Last year was also the seventh straight year for an increase in organ transplants in the country.
KODA's service area includes 114 of Kentucky's 120 counties, two counties in southern Indiana and two in West Virginia. The remaining six counties in Kentucky are covered by LifeCenter in Cincinnati.
Despite the record, a severe shortage for organs remains. KODA said that 22 people die every day while waiting on a transplant. One organ donor can save up to eight lives.
