LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 200-foot flagpole is at the center of a Kentucky lawsuit.
John Huffman just installed the extra tall flagpole at his self-storage business in Crescent Springs in northern Kentucky.
But county officials argue the pole doesn't comply with zoning laws and are telling him to take it down.
Huffman said he did some research, but couldn't find anything in the county's zoning laws mentioning flag poles.
The county argues even though flag poles aren't specifically listed, residents must comply with the general 40-foot restriction on buildings.
Huffman has since filed a lawsuit, saying he should be able to keep it.
"It's really a tribute to active duty military veterans, first responders and the freedom, the freedom that we take for granted," he said.
Huffman said he's invested more than $160,000 into the flag pole.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.