LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky community is mourning the loss of two teenage brothers who died in an accident Friday on Lake Cumberland.
In a message sent to the school community Saturday, Villa Madonna Academy, a private K-12 school in Kenton County, said Chase Fischer, 18, and Cole Fischer, 14, were the two victims of the jet ski crash Friday south of the Woodson Bend boat ramp.
Sgt. Wayne Wilson with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said to FOX56 it's one of the worst accidents he has ever seen.
Chase Fischer had just graduated high school and was headed to the University of Utah in the fall. Cole Fischer was preparing for his freshman year at Villa.
The boys were the sons of Greg Fischer, the chairman of Fischer Homes and whose father founded the company.
"The Fischer Homes family is mourning the tragic and profound loss of Chase and Cole Fischer," the company said in a statement Monday. "Our deepest condolences are with their parents, Greg and Amy Fischer, their sister, and their grandparents, Henry and Elaine Fischer. The Fischer Group has always been a company about family, and our team is grieving with and praying for the entire Fischer family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We ask that their privacy be respected during this unimaginable time."
A prayer service was held Sunday afternoon at Villa's gym, and grief counselors were available to speak with anyone there who needed assistance.
