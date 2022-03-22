LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Medals for the Kentucky Derby Festival marathon, mini marathon and marathon relay were unboxed Tuesday.
Runners crossing the finish line will each receive a copper medal featuring a bourbon barrel design.
They're the final medals in the event's Louisville landmark and icon series, which started in 2019.
"So much about the races -- and runners in general -- are looking for unique races, things to go to, destinations," Race Director Chris Martini said. "So the medal is always a big part of it, and we want to make sure that we have something that's going to be memorable."
The race is set for April 30. Virtual options are being offered for both the mini and full marathon. To register online, click here.
