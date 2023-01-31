LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum's store is preparing for its grand reopening after seeing an increase in business over the past few years.
Officials say sales at the store were up nearly 17% from 2021 to 2022, with 14% more customers served.
The 1,500-square-foot store has been closed for nearly a month as it underwent renovations including new paint, new flooring, and new displays.
Nearly half of all the merchandise the store sells is from local businesses.
The reopening is scheduled for Feb. 4, and the first 50 customers in the store will get a free collectible Derby 149 glass.
The Derby Museum Store is open M-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.
The 149th Kentucky Derby happens on May 6. WDRB will have race-day coverage beginning at 5 a.m.
